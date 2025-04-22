National Herald case an attempt by Modi govt to divert attention from failures: Shrinate

Raipur: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was trying to divert people's attention from its failures through the "fabricated' National Herald case and rejected allegations of money laundering against top leaders of the party.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office, Shrinate alleged that the government has turned the Enforcement Directorate into the "election department" and misused it to target political opponents systematically.

"The National Herald case is nothing but an attempt by the BJP to distract, mislead, and distort facts. It aims to shift focus from the critical problems the country is facing and from the government’s failures," Shrinate said.

She alleged that the Modi-Shah duo, rattled by the Congress party's recent historic session in Gujarat, had once again weaponized the ED against the Congress.

"The so-called chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji is a political conspiracy. Every member of the Gandhi family—whether active in politics or not—is being targeted by the BJP," she claimed.

Highlighting "flaws" in the case, Shrinate pointed out, “It is ironic that money laundering charges have been framed in a case where not a single rupee or asset has been transferred".

She said converting debt into equity to make a balance sheet debt-free is a legal and common corporate practice. "When there was no money involved, where is the laundering?" Calling the case a "conspiratorial political scam," she alleged that the Modi government has transformed the ED into a tool for political revenge.

“The conviction rate in ED cases is merely 1 per cent. Moreover, 98 per cent of political cases registered by the ED are against rivals of the ruling party,” she said.

Shrinate alleged that the BJP government was adopting all possible means to suppress the Congress party, its leadership, and their families.

"This is a direct and dangerous attack on democratic opposition. It represents the worst form of revenge politics,” she alleged.

“No matter how hard they try to silence us, we will not be silenced. Those who attempt to intimidate others are the ones truly afraid. This is a political conspiracy, and the Congress party will face it head-on. The truth will prevail,” she added.

Former Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel, state party chief Deepak Baij, and other senior leaders were also present at the press conference.