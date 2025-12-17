National Herald case: Bihar Cong protests against 'misuse' of central agencies

Patna, Dec 17 (PTI) The Bihar Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest against the BJP-led central government here, a day after a court quashed the Enforcement Directorate's charge-sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

A large number of Congress workers, led by the party’s state unit president Rajesh Ram, gathered near the Income Tax roundabout and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

The protesters were carrying placards criticising the NDA government.

Security was tightened in view of the protest, and Congress workers were not allowed to proceed further.

Talking to reporters, Rajesh Ram said the BJP’s alleged attempts over the past decade to defame the party’s national leadership by misusing investigative agencies had now been exposed.

"The court has reprimanded the ED in clear terms, stating that in the National Herald case no offence of money laundering is made out against respected Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji or anyone else," he said.

"We stand united with full strength against the politics of using government agencies as weapons to suppress and intimidate the opposition’s voice. We again reaffirm our resolve of ‘Satyameva Jayate’," Ram added.

In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR. PTI PKD MNB