National Herald case: BJP protests across Gujarat; slams Cong, burns Rahul's effigy

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Thursday held protests in different parts of Gujarat against the Congress over the National Herald case after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of laundering Rs 988 crore.

The protests were held in Ahmedabad, during which an effigy of Rahul Gandhi was burnt, Surat and Vadodara city.

The protest in Ahmedabad was led by MLA Amit P Shah, who is also the chief of the party's local unit.

Referring to the Congress' stir against the ED's move, Shah said the opposition party is resorting to protests to cover-up the misdeeds of their leaders.

"Everyone knows that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in this case. This scam took place during Congress-led UPA rule. The chargesheet filed by the ED proves Congress leaders were, are and will always be corrupt," alleged Shah.

At Vadodara, the protest was led by MLA and BJP's chief whip in the assembly Balkrishna Shukla.

"Instead of being ashamed, Congress leaders are shouting at us. It is utterly shameful. Such a scam has never taken place in any democratic country. Congress leaders should tender an apology to the entire nation," Shukla said during the protest at Dandia Bazar area.

During the protest in Surat's Chowk Bazar close to a Congress office, BJP workers set Rahul Gandhi's effigy on fire.

"Against a loan of Rs 90 crore, Congress was planning to usurp National Herald's properties worth Rs 2000 crore. Otherwise, why would a political party give a loan to a private company? It is clear the Congress was only interested in the property, not in reviving the newspaper," claimed Surat BJP president Paresh Patel.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.

The prosecution complaint was filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). PTI PJT PD BNM