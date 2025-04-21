National Herald case BJP's effort to divert public attention from core issues: Congress

Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) AICC joint secretary Mathew Antony on Monday alleged that the National Herald case is an attempt of the BJP to divert the public attention from crucial issues facing the nation.

Antony also claimed that the BJP is scared of the respect the country's people have for the Congress and the Gandhi family.

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

The prosecution complaint filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) named Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, as the accused no 1, and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as accused no 2.

"Despite being in power for all these years, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and the BJP government are scared of the Congress and the Gandhi family. The relationship between the Congress and the Gandhi family has been intertwined since the time of the freedom struggle," Antony told reporters in Imphal.

The saffron party sought to sully the names of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi as people love and respect them, he alleged.

"They filed several cases against Rahul Gandhi and defamed our greatest leader Sonia Gandhi. They are now making cases against Priyanka Gandhi and her family," Antony said.

It is the insecurity and failure of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP to cover their entire administrative failure and right-wing fundamentalism, the Congress leader alleged.

"The power of the BJP is a short-term phenomenon. It is a party of cards of lies," he claimed.

Manipur CLP leader O Ibobi Singh also alleged that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to tarnish the image of the Congress and Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

"Instead of resolving unemployment and developmental issues, it is their agenda to target the Congress," he said adding that the party is not afraid of the BJP.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra also claimed that the chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is unfounded and is an attempt to intimidate opposition political parties.

"It is a politics of vendetta," he claimed.

"It is a politics of vendetta," he claimed. PTI COR NN