National Herald case: BJYM protests against Cong in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday held a protest against the Congress in connection with the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.

The BJYM workers, who gathered near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahal area, shouted slogans against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

They also burnt effigies of the leaders, which caused some tension in the area, though police moved in quickly to defuse the situation.

Protesters also tried to march to Devadiya Bhavan, the local Congress office, but police stopped them at Chitnis Park Chowk. PTI COR BNM