National Herald case: Cong terms ED action against Gandhis 'politics of vendetta', holds protest

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC), slamming the BJP-led Central government over the ED's chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Congress workers gathered in large numbers outside AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, shouting slogans of “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad”, “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad”, “Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi” and “Modi-Shah jawab do”.

A heavy police presence and barricading were in place, and several Congress workers, including Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, were detained.

The protestors, carrying Congress flags and "Darro Mat" and “The whole country is with you” placards, raised slogans like “ED ke dum pe yeh sarkaar nahi chalegi” (this government will not run on the crutches of the ED).

The demonstration saw participation from party leaders, including MPs, workers, and members of Congress-affiliated organisations such as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

The ED had on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Besides Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet names Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

The case, based on a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, relates to the alleged acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, and their subsequent transfer to Young Indian – a company in which both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38 per cent stake.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, called the chargesheet “an act of political vendetta,” adding that it was a 12-year-old case where “not a single penny” was exchanged. “The reality is that the government is targeting the Gandhi family and the Congress because they are scared of Rahul Gandhi’s brand of politics,” she said.

Several party leaders linked the ED action to recent political developments, including Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat and opposition unity moves in Bihar.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi pointed to the timing of the chargesheet, saying, “Don’t you see the chronology? The BJP is scared because its majority has been slipping... from 400-plus they are down to 240. If Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu step back, the government will collapse.” Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot also called the case “politically motivated” and devoid of substance.

“We have full faith in the judiciary. This matter has been dragged on for years without proof. The government has failed to present any concrete evidence, yet continues to target our leadership,” he said, asserting that the party would fight the case both legally and politically.

On April 11, the ED initiated proceedings to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore linked to AJL. It issued notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directing them to take possession of the properties.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, which deal with money laundering and related offences. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and listed the matter for hearing on April 25.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, “The BJP thinks it can scare Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, but they are mistaken. If anyone dares to raise their voice in today’s India, the government tries to crush them using agencies like the ED and CBI.” Other party leaders also lent strong words to the protest. Alka Lamba highlighted the historical significance of the National Herald, calling it “a symbol of India’s freedom struggle” that predates Independence.

“In the past ten years, they haven’t been able to prove anything. Now they’re just spreading lies,” she said.

Congress leader Ragini Nayak accused the BJP of panicking over the growing unity among opposition parties. “Whenever Modi feels threatened, he sends in the ED, police, and CBI. This is a non-profitable company – how can misappropriation even happen?” she asked.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib called it a clear case of political revenge. “Rahul Gandhi will not apologize or back down. ED has become just another tool of BJP. But we are not going to be suppressed." Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been out on bail since 2015. The case has been upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, but the Congress maintains it is driven by political motives rather than legal merit. PTI MHS NB NB