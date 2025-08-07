National Herald case: Court defers inspection of documents

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday deferred the inspection of files in the National Herald case to August 18 and 19.

On July 29, special judge Vishal Gogne deferred the order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying further inspection of the case files was required and that the investigating officer (IO) had to appear with the same on August 7 and 8.

The court on Thursday said, "The matter could not be taken up today on account of lengthy arguments on charge in the matter titled CBI v. Lalu Prasad Yadav and others (land-for-jobs-case) and inspection of case diaries in another matter titled CBI v. Lalu Prasad Yadav and others (case linked to alleged irregularities in the IRCTC) in the afternoon session." It said the matter regarding the land-for-jobs case was again listed for submissions on charge on August 8.

"Hence, the present matter shall be taken up for further inspection of the case file on August 18 and 19. The earlier date given for August 8 is cancelled," the judge said.

The court is hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by the ED and the accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK