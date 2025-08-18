National Herald case: Court inspects documents

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday inspected the files in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said, "Further inspection of the case files has been conducted by the court. List again for same purpose on the date already fixed ie, August 19." The order on cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was previously deferred by the court, which said further inspection of the case files was required and that the investigating officer (IO) had to appear with the same.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.