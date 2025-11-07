National Herald case: Delhi court reserves order on taking note of ED's chargesheet for Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday reserved for November 29 its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, "Further submissions and clarifications have been advanced by the additional solicitor general on behalf of the ED in light of the inspection of the case filed by the court. List for orders on November 29." Earlier, the court had also deferred the order on cognisance of the ED, pointing out the need to conduct further inspection of the case files.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. PTI MNR RHL