National Herald case is BJP's invention to divert people's attention from govt's failure: Cong

Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday dubbed the National Herald case a BJP's invention to distort the legacy of freedom struggle and divert people's attention from the failures of the Central government.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Hussain said the Modi government unleashed the ED, "which is their favourite criminalised extortion machine", on the Congress party after it was rattled by the "historic AICC session" in Gujarat.

"The National Herald case is the digression of public attention from crucial issues facing the nation, diversion from its failures, and distortion of the freedom struggle and disparaging its heritage," he alleged.

He termed the "so-called" charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a "political witchhunt".

"Every member of the Gandhi family - whether in politics or not - is being targeted by the BJP," the Congress leader added.

Hussain said that ironically, for the first time, the charges of money laundering are being made in a case where not a single penny or asset has been transferred.

"Debt is converted into equity to make the balance sheet debt-free. It is a common practice and perfectly legal. Where is the laundering when there is no money?" he questioned.

Hussain said that selective justice is nothing but political thuggery.

"Modi Government has made the ED its election department and is shamelessly and repeatedly misusing it for vendetta," he said.

The Congress leader said that the conviction rate of ED cases is just one per cent. "Moreover, 98 per cent of the political cases the ED has registered are against political rivals of the ruling party," he added.

Hussain alleged that the witchhunt against Sonia, Rahul, and the family of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in fabricated cases is "nothing short of a grotesque abuse of state machinery".

"By targeting the leadership and their families through fabricated and false cases, the BJP Government is desperately trying to muzzle the Congress party- the only force that has consistently stood with the people and for the soul of this nation," he alleged. PTI RPS NSK