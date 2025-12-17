National Herald case: Jharkhand Cong protests before BJP office over Centre's 'misuse' of ED

Ranchi, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers of Jharkhand on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the state BJP headquarters here, accusing the Centre of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protest was organised a day after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case.

The BJP raised objections to the demonstration outside its office and demanded an inquiry into how the police allowed it. Holding party flags, the protesters gathered outside the saffron party's office and demanded a public apology from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Jharkhand Congress chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said truth prevailed after the Delhi court's ruling.

Kamlesh said top BJP leaders have been attacking Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Now the Narendra Modi government should tender a public apology before the nation for misusing its powers through the ED to defame the Gandhi family," he added.

Former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the Delhi court’s decision exposed that the Centre has been misusing the ED.

"We urge the Centre to stop misusing central agencies against top Congress leaders. Otherwise, people would teach them a lesson," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the party cancelled its earlier scheduled programme to hold demonstrations in all district headquarters in protest against a Bill to replace the 20-year-old MNREGA, said Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits.

Responding to the Congress’ protest, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the grand old party seeks to mislead the people.

“The Congress opposes the judiciary on High Court and Supreme Court decisions. Today, it is misleading the public regarding the Rouse Avenue Court verdict. The party, in this matter, wants to hide corruption by indulging in baseless ranting,” Marandi said in a statement.

He also objected to the demonstration outside the opposition party's office in the state capital.

“In democracy, any political or social organisation has the right to hold protests and demonstrations. But the manner in which the Congress leaders reached the gate of the BJP state office to protest makes it clear that the police administration has become a toolkit of the state government,” he alleged.

The Congress is a constituent of the ruling coalition in the state.

Marandi wondered how the Congress workers were allowed to reach the gate of the BJP headquarters, even after barricades were erected by the administration.

“I demand a high-level inquiry into this. The state government should take action against such police officers,” he said. PTI SAN MNB SAN NN