National Herald case: Kumari Selja slams BJP, says Cong will hold protests from Apr 25

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Monday called the action in the National Herald case a BJP conspiracy to divert people's attention from burning issues and announced that her party would hold rallies across the country from April 25 in this regard.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.

"It is a BJP conspiracy. It is political revenge. Under our 'Save Constitution' campaign underway since last year, we are going to hold rallies nationwide from April 25 to 30. It will be held at district level between May 3 and 10, at the assembly constituency level from May 11 to 17," Selja told reporters.

"As part of the campaign, we will launch a door-to-door public contact programme from May 20 to 30 to dispel the BJP's misinformation drive, which is to distract people's attention from the real issues like unemployment, falling GDP and social unrest," said Selja, one of the Congress' senior Dalit leaders.

She asserted that there was no money laundering angle to the National Herald case and said it would not stand in court.

Slamming the ED, she asked why the probe agency had "not touched an NDA ally or a BJP leader so far".

"The BJP government has made ED its election department and was misusing it again and again to take revenge. The conviction rate in ED cases is 1 per cent. Moreover, out of political cases, it has lodged 98 per cent cases against political rivals," the MP from Haryana's Sirsa alleged., she said. PTI LAL BNM