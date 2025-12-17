National Herald case: MP Congress stages protest against 'misuse' of probe agencies

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest on Wednesday against the Centre's "misuse" of probe agencies, a day after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by MPCC president Jitu Patwari, a large group of party workers marched from their state office to lay siege to the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters in Bhopal as part of the protest.

However, on the way, the administration and police stopped the workers by using water cannons and also by arresting them, a party official claimed.

Besides Patwari, former minister P C Sharma, Media Department Chairman Mukesh Nayak, Mahila Congress president Reena Borasi Setia and a large number of party leaders and workers took part in the protest.

Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP government's "repressive" policies and political "misuse" of probe agencies in the backdrop of the National Herald case and resolved to protect democracy.

Patwari told reporters, "The BJP is conspiring to defame Opposition leaders by filing false cases. The true face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been exposed before the nation today." "The Gandhi family has made sacrifices for the country. The Congress party will not be intimidated by these false cases. We will raise awareness among people and expose the BJP," the former state minister maintained.

Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the alleged police action against protesters, the MPCC president declared, "We are Rahul Gandhi's brave lions. We will not be intimidated by your sticks and water cannons." The protest was part of nationwide demonstrations held by the Congress against what it alleged was the Modi government's "misuse" of probe agencies for vendetta politics.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court ruled that cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint relating to the offence of money laundering was "impermissible in law." ED officials said the probe agency may file an appeal against the court's order after taking opinions from law officers.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering. PTI MAS RSY