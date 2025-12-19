National Herald case: Will appear before Delhi police next week, says Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he will appear before the Delhi police next week to provide them the required information, as part of its probe into the National Herald case.

The Delhi Police had issued a notice to Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case.

"I had told them, I will come next week after the legislature session. I will go," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.

The notice issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) states that Shivakumar is “supposed to have vital information” pertaining to the National Herald case registered on October 3 this year, against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In the notice dated November 29, the EOW asked Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest.

Shivakumar, a couple of days ago, had sought the FIR copy from the Delhi police.

In response to a query on state BJP President Vijayendra calling him "Pitamaha of corruption", the Deputy CM said that time will come to respond to the former.

"Will reply to Vijayendra... He called us (state Congress government) ATM of the Congress party. He has to prove it. So I have said whatever I have to. How can he say that this is an ATM and allege that coffers are being emptied and money is being sent (to Congress high command)? Time will come and will respond to him," he said.

Vijayendra had hit back at the Deputy CM for calling him "king of collection", for accusing the Congress government of corruption to fund the party high command. PTI KSU ROH