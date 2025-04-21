National Herald charge sheet an attempt by BJP to divert attention from burning issues: Cong MP

Guwahati, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress leader Neeraj Dangi on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was an attempt by the BJP government to divert people's attention from burning issues facing the country.

The Congress MP claimed that the "successful conduct" of the AICC session in Gujarat last month has led the ruling party to carry out its "vindictive politics of the worst form" against the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here, Dangi said, "The BJP is trying to divert the attention of the people from the burning issues through the National Herald case. It is a tactic used by the ruling class for centuries to try and cover up their failures." On April 15, the ED had filed a charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

Dangi claimed that the recent AICC session in Gujarat has raised pertinent problems facing the country, which has grabbed people's attention.

"Alarmed at the growing popularity of the Congress, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are once again using their favourite ED to file this charge sheet. The Gandhi family members and others are being targeted in this politically motivated case," the MP claimed.

"This is the worst form of vindictive politics, but the Congress will not budge and truth shall prevail," Dangi claimed, adding that the party will continue to protest and expose "misdeeds" of the government inside and outside the Parliament. PTI SSG SSG RG