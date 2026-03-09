National highway being built through mountains in MP will ease travel to Hyderabad

Indore, Mar 9 (PTI) The construction of an ambitious highway on a corridor connecting Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore to Hyderabad will be completed by December this year, officials said, adding that the work involves the creation of three tunnels through mountains.

The opening of the four-lane highway on the interstate highway will reduce road accidents and traffic, and cut down travel time.

NHAI regional officer Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters after inspecting the construction work that the Indore-Ichhapur National Highway being built in Madhya Pradesh would be completed by December this year.

He said that the four-lane highway will facilitate travel between Indore and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas.

"This highway will also facilitate vehicular movement between Indore and Hyderabad via Jalgaon in Maharashtra," Singh added.

Officials stated that construction on the 33.40-km stretch of the highway between Tejaji Nagar in Indore and Balwada in Khargone district is challenging, as it passes through rugged hilly terrain and steep ghats.

They added that three tunnels, including the 575-metre-long Bherughat tunnel, 550-metre-long Choral Ghat tunnel, and 480-metre-long Baigram tunnel, are being constructed using modern electronic blasting technology to eliminate the ghat section and improve road safety.

The construction of these tunnels will spare motorists from taking steep, narrow, and risky roads, ensuring safe and smooth traffic on the highway. PTI HWP MAS NSK