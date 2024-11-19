National Institute of Naturopathy reaches out to 1,500 elders

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) As part of the pan-India campaign aligned with Gandhian principles, the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Ayush ministry has reached out to approximately 1,500 elderly individuals.

Advertisment

To mark the 7th Naturopathy Day, NIN has launched a pan-India campaign focusing on the theme 'Healthy Ageing and Longevity'.

The campaign emphasises Gandhian principles of nature cure and sustainable living as preventive measures against diseases, targeting the well-being of India's growing elderly population, a statement by the Ayush ministry said.

With the number of senior citizens -- aged over 60 -- in India projected to rise from 153 million to 347 million by 2050, the campaign highlights the importance of fostering compassion, promoting good nutrition, adopting healthy lifestyles and addressing emotional and mental health challenges.

Advertisment

Additionally, the initiative underscores the need to reconnect with nature and protect against environmental and pollution-related health issues, the statement said.

As part of the campaign, NIN has organised health camps at 35 old age homes in and around Pune, reaching approximately 1,500 elderly individuals. These camps include yoga sessions, health discussions and naturopathy treatments designed to support the holistic well-being of senior citizens, the statement said.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Satya Lakshmi, Director, NIN, Pune, said, "In today's era of nuclear families, the elderly often face social and emotional challenges. Our campaign not only provides physical health interventions but also encourages community-building and compassion.

Advertisment

"Additionally, we are engaging schoolchildren to sensitise them about the importance of caring for senior citizens," it said.

The campaign's motto, 'Turn to Nature for Physical Health' and 'Return to Community for Emotional and Mental Health,' reflects the necessity of connecting with nature and fostering community bonds for holistic health.

As part of the Naturopathy Day celebrations, NIN has announced an Inter-Collegiate Intellectual Meet, scheduled for January 10-11, in Pune, the statement said.

Advertisment

This event aims to provide a platform for 500 students from yoga and naturopathy colleges across the country to engage in healthy competition and knowledge exchange, it stated.

Naturopathy Day was first declared by the Ministry of Ayush in 2018 to reaffirm its commitment to empowering individuals through health. The date, November 18, holds historical significance as the day Mahatma Gandhi became the lifetime Chairman of the All India Nature Cure Foundation Trust in 1945, the statement said. PTI PLB KSS KSS