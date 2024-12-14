National Institute of Siddha to hold mega Varmam therapy aiming for Guinness record

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) The National Institute of Siddha will organise a mega Varmam therapy session to treat 555 patients here on December 18, aiming to create a Guinness world record and popularise this drugless Varmam therapy in Siddha medicine.

Through this unique effort, the NIS will spread the popularity of Siddha medicine to the world with the guidance and support of the Union Ministry of Ayush, NIS Director Prof R Meenakumari said on Saturday.

“The institute is trying to spread the benefits of Siddha medicine and the virtues of Varmam therapy throughout the country. For this purpose, preparations are on to set a record by simultaneously providing Varmam therapy to 555 people by 555 Varmanis (Varmam healers) on December 18,” Meenakumari said in a release here.

Siddha medicine, one of the Indian traditional medical systems, is the best medical system not only for treating people's health but also for disease prevention, she said. Kayakalpam, Varmam, and Thokkanam, which are unique methods of Siddha medicine, exemplify its greatness and antiquity.

“Varma medicine is a wonderful method of modality used as an instant remedy in Siddha medicine. Though Varmakalai is widely known as a martial art, it is being used in Siddha medicine with a scientific background as a treatment method for acute, and serious diseases,” Meenakumari said.

Varma played a major role in Siddha medicine as a drugless method of treatment for pain management and it is widely used for diseases not only related to bone, joints and muscles but also in diseases that can occur in the body, especially brain and nervous system related diseases such as stroke, and rheumatoid arthritis etc., she said.

“Also, Varmam system can be very beneficial for injuries caused by trauma and accidents,” the NIS director said and added that the Varmam system was very economical and it ensured results in a time-bound manner.

During Covid, the NIS, Tambaram, established five Siddha Covid care centers and successfully carried out 4 clinical researches. Last year, a group of Siddha doctors came together to spread Siddha medicine across the country by undertaking a motorbike rally from Delhi to Kanyakumari, covering a distance of 3,333 km in 20 days, and conducted Siddha medical camps and delivered awareness lectures in every state every day. PTI JSP ROH