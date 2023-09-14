National Institute of Virology sends mobile BSL-3 lab to Kozhikode for early detection of Nipah virus

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune on Thursday sent its mobile BSL-3 laboratory to Kozhikode in Kerala to test samples for Nipah virus in the district itself after five cases, including two deaths, were reported there.

A team of experts from the Department of Animal Husbandry has also been deployed to assist the state in the surveillance of animals, official sources told PTI. Apparently, samples will be collected from bats to check for the presence of the Nipah virus.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district so far. On Wednesday, a 24-year-old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak.

"The ICMR's mBSL-3, which is the first biosafety level-3 containment mobile laboratory of South Asia, has been stationed at Kozhikode. It will help in early testing and detection of the infection at the district itself," an official source said.

So far, the samples were being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The mobile laboratory was set up in February last year to investigate newly emerging and reemerging viral infections that are highly infectious and of lethal potential to human beings.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar visited the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune and held a review meeting in view of the Nipah virus cases reported in Kozhikode.

She said the affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode district have been declared as quarantine zones.

A five-member central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah virus infection.

The Union Health Ministry and the ICMR-NIV is monitoring the situation on a daily basis and all possible arrangements are being made by the Central government to deal with the viral outbreak, Pawar added.

The Kerala government on Thursday said there was no need to be apprehensive about the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district but caution needs to be exercised by people as they go about their daily activities.

The Kerala government on Thursday said the monoclonal antibody required for treatment of those infected by the Nipah virus has arrived in the state. State Health Minister Veena George said a meeting was held between the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day and now the monoclonal antibody has arrived. PTI PLB NSD NSD