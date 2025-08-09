National Integration Tour of engineering students commences from Gangtok

Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Integration Tour (NIT), in which 20 engineering students of Sikkim will visit prominent institutes in various places of the country, began from here on Saturday.

The NIT, which will continue till August 17, was organised by the 17 Mountain Division of the Army, which is headquartered in the Sikkim Capital.

The NIT team comprises 20 engineering students, including eight females, from remote and underdeveloped regions of Sikkim, teachers and army personnel, according to an official statement.

The venue of the NIT includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mysuru, where they will visit premier education institutions, leading scientific and technological establishments such as ISRO, Infosys, Film City and interact with industry leaders and technological start-ups, the statement said.

The students will also visit places of cultural and historical importance and meet the Governor of Telangana. The tour will culminate at Raj Bhavan with an interaction with the Governor of Sikkim.

The statement said that the objective of the tour is to broaden the horizons of young minds who have limited access to such experiences due to geographical and socio-economic constraints.

S Rathore, Major General-cum-GOC Black Cat Division (Gangtok military station), flagged off the NIT and interacted with the students.

He encouraged the students to imbibe the value of diversity, mutual respect, strive for excellence and patriotism during the tour, said the statement.

During the flagging-off ceremony, the female students tied rakhis to army personnel, praying for their safety and long life. PTI COR NN