National interest will be guiding factor: Foreign Secretary Misri on India's energy procurement

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) India's approach on crude oil purchases has been to maintain multiple sources of supply and diversify them to ensure stability and security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

The foreign secretary's comments came days after US President Donald Trump rolled back a 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases.

"The national interests will be the guiding factor for us in our choices," Misri said at a media briefing when asked if India has decided to stop procuring crude oil from Russia. PTI MPB KVK KVK