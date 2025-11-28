National Jamboree in Lucknow reminds Adityanath of Mahakumbh

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the ongoing 19th National Jamboree being held in Lucknow reminded him of the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Bharat Scouts and Guides and its 19th National Jamboree at the Defence Expo Ground here, Adityanath described the gathering as a "Mahakumbh of youth energy", where young minds aspiring to bring positive change came together.

Adityanth said the theme of the jamboree, "Developed India, Developed Youth", aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu was also present at the event.

He said that the jamboree, representing the vibrant energy of youngsters, "the future of India", was hosted in Uttar Pradesh after 61 years.

He said the event reminded him of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, held earlier this year, which saw the participation of 66 crore devotees from across the world.

Similarly, the jamboree brought together thousands of young people from India and several countries, united by the spirit of peace, harmony, and global brotherhood, he said.

The 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides is being held from November 23 to 29.

Adityanath said that discipline is the foundation of life, and only disciplined youngsters can contribute to taking the nation to new heights with their unwavering courage.

For the past five days, the capital city, Lucknow, has witnessed the discipline, patience, and immense potential of India's young generation, he said.

He urged the young participants from all corners of Uttar Pradesh, the country, and the world to take back the memories of this jamboree to their respective regions and help advance India's vision and global brotherhood.

Adityanath said, over the past five days, the programs, discipline, self-control, adventure activities, and positive engagements at the jamboree have inspired a renewed sense of enthusiasm among the youngsters.

He added that by participating in initiatives like "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", the youngsters have helped advance the prime minister's vision of a developed India through this platform. PTI COR SHS SHS