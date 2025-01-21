National kabaddi player turned travel agent held for running illegal immigration racket

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old former national-level kabaddi player has been arrested by the IGI Airport police for allegedly orchestrating an illegal immigration racket, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudhrian village in Punjab's Kapurthala, was facilitating unauthorised journeys to the United States through fraudulent means, said the officer.

"The case came to light when Maninder Pal Singh, a 20-year-old deportee from Jalandhar, Punjab, was apprehended at IGI Airport on December 14 for tampering with his passport. Initial scrutiny revealed missing pages containing fake visas and immigration stamps, pointing to a scam," said the officer.

Maninder disclosed that Mandeep Singh had assured him of reaching the United States through illegal routes for a sum of Rs 41 lakh. The journey, arranged via Kazakhstan, Dubai, Senegal, Libya, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, involved forged documents to cover up illegal stays.

Following Singh's instructions, Maninder removed the tampered passport pages, but U.S. authorities detected the fraud, leading to his deportation.

Police said that Singh had been running his racket under the guise of an IELTS coaching centre in Kapurthala. Despite his position as a physical training teacher in a government school, Singh actively engaged in immigration fraud to earn quick money.

"A team was formed and Singh was apprehended from Moga. A licensed pistol was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, Singh confessed to his involvement," said the officer.

Singh once a national-level kabaddi and handball player during his school years, pursued higher education and secured a teaching position. However, lured by the promise of quick money, he exploited his network, police said. PTI BM HIG