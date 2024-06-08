National Law University student dies after being hit by shooting stone in Himachal's Solan

Solan, Jun 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old student of National Law University, Delhi, died after he was hit by a shooting stone in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Akshat Dev, a resident of Gandhinagar in Rajasthan's Jaipur district.

The mishap took place on Friday evening when a group of 13 students of the National Law University had come to Ashwani Khad from where they went towards the waterfall.

While they were enjoying at the waterfall, a stone fell from the cliff and hit Akshat on his head leaving him unconscious due to excessive loss of blood.

He was rushed to the Government Regional Hospital, Solan, where he was declared brought dead.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said investigation into the matter is underway.