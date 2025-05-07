National Legal Services Authority to organise lok adalats in 28 states, UTs on May 10

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will organise the second national lok adalat of the year across 28 states and Union Territories on May 10, a release said.

"In a few states and UTs, where courts remain closed due to summer vacations, the national lok adalat will be held on later dates," it said.

"The lok adalats will be organised in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana on June 14, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on June 21, in Andhra Pradesh on July 5, and in Gujarat and Karnataka on July 12," it added.

Lok adalats, function under the Legal Services Authorities Act and the National Legal Services Authority (lok adalats) Regulations and play an important role in enhancing access to justice through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the release said.

By encouraging mutual settlement, these forums offer an efficient, economical, and participatory mode of resolving disputes without prolonged litigation. The awards passed by lok adalats are legally binding and enforceable, ensuring finality and reducing the burden on regular courts, it said.

According to the release, the national lok adalats will take up various cases, such as criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, bank recovery matters, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), and land acquisition cases, among others. PTI MNR RHL