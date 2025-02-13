National Litigation Policy not finalised: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The government Thursday said the proposed National Litigation Policy that seeks to expedite the resolution of pending cases has not been finalised.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Central government has taken various initiatives to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to reduce the number of litigations.

The day he took over as the law minister last year, Meghwal had signed the draft policy which would go before the Union Cabinet for a final call.

The national litigation policy has been drafted and redrafted for several years with successive governments deliberating on its contours.

In UPA II, the then law minister M Veerappa Moily had come out with a national litigation policy, but it never went forward.

An official statement issued on June 23, 2010, said the Centre has formulated a National Litigation Policy to reduce the cases pending in various courts in India under the National Legal Mission.