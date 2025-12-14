National Lok Adalat: Compensation of Rs 1.25 cr given to kin of inspector killed in road accident

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has approved compensation of Rs 1.25 crore during the National Lok Adalat to the kin of a police inspector who lost his life in a road accident while on duty.

The settlement was reached amicably between the claimants and the insurance company following sustained efforts by the counsels representing both sides at the National Lok Adalat held at Thane District Sessions Court on Saturday, an official said.

The order was passed by the Lok Adalat panel headed by Judge RV Mohite of the Motor Accident Court, he added.

Praveen Ashok Dinkar (47), a resident of Thane, was serving as inspector at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai.

"On April 14, 2023, he was injured when a BEST bus hit his motorcycle while he was on his way to work. He succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his wife, two minor daughters, and his aged parents as dependents. Following the incident, Dinkar's wife had filed a compensation claim before the Thane Motor Accident Court," the official said.

The matter was placed before the National Lok Adalat to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement between the insurance company and the legal heirs of the deceased.

A cheque of Rs 1.25 crore was handed over to the inspector's kin in the presence of Thane Sessions Judge Srinivas Agarwal, the official added. PTI COR BNM