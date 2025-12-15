National Lok Adalat in Nanded: 3.6k cases resolved, settlement amount stands at Rs 14.49 cr

Nanded, Dec 15 (PTI) A total of 3,612 cases were amicably resolved in the National Lok Adalat held in Nanded district on December 13, resulting in settlements amounting to Rs 14.49 crore, an official said on Monday.

The National Lok Adalat was organised under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority Sunil Vedpathak.

"A total of 13,723 cases from across the district were taken up in the Lok Adalat, of which 911 cases were settled, yielding a compromise amount of around Rs 10.43 crore. Additionally, 29,541 cases related to property tax and water charges were listed. Of these, 2,701 cases were resolved, resulting in settlements worth Rs 4.65 crore," the official said.

In all, 3,612 cases were disposed of, with a total settlement value of Rs 14,49,63,436, the official added. PTI COR BNM