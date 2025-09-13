National Lok Adalat in Thane: Kin of man killed in 2024 road accident get Rs 1.05 cr

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The National Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday awarded compensation of Rs 1.05 crore to the kin of a man who died in a road accident last year.

Santosh Taigade, a deputy manager in a private firm with an annual salary of more than Rs 11 lakh, died on the spot after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Shirala on June 21, 2024.

His widow Priyanka Taigade filed a compensation claim with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane.

Both sides reached an amicable settlement, following which compensation of Rs 1.05 crore, the highest settlement amount at the National Lok Adalat held during the day, was awarded.

Present at the National Lok Adalat were Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande as well as Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal.