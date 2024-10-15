National maritime heritage complex will help our understanding of civilisational history: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government's decision to build a national maritime heritage complex in Gujarat's Lothal, considered the world's oldest dockyard, is aimed at improving people's understanding of civilisational history.

Lauding it as a remarkable development, he said in a post on LinkedIn titled 'Let's focus on tourism' that the new project will surely ignite enthusiasm among history buffs and tourists alike.

Such an effort will boost the tourism economy, which, he said, he foresees as a major driver of growth in India.

"When tourism rises, incomes across the board rise. I urge you all, leading and respected professionals, to explore new opportunities in the tourism sector and also share your ideas with me on the same.

"This way, we will contribute to a stronger economy and at the same time, preserve our rich past for the coming generations. The complex will bring ancient Lothal back to life as a mini-replica of the dock city," the prime minister said.

Modi noted that Lothal was once a vibrant melting pot of civilizations, ideas, and goods and that excavations have pointed to its role as an important maritime centre.

He said that the docks, built thousands of years ago, highlight the "spirit of ingenuity our ancestors possessed". "Its advanced engineering and urban planning leave modern observers in awe, offering a window into the brilliance of our past." In a swipe at previous governments, he added, "Regrettably, in the decades following independence, we allowed many aspects of our history and many of our historical sites to fall into neglect, with our rich past fading from memory. However, the last 10 years have seen a change in this trend." It is in this spirit that his government has decided to build a vibrant national maritime heritage complex, he said. "This will improve our understanding of civilizational history." "This new project will surely ignite enthusiasm among history buffs and tourists alike. The complex will bring ancient Lothal back to life as a mini-replica of the dock city. At the heart of this complex will stand an iconic lighthouse museum, soaring 77 metres high — set to be among the world's tallest of its kind. Various immersive galleries will make the experience even better," Modi said. PTI KR KR KVK KVK