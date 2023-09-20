National Medical Commission gets World Federation for Medical Education recognition

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Apex medical education regulatory body the National Medical Commission has been awarded the coveted World Federation for Medical Education recognition status for a period of 10 years, officials said on Wednesday.

All the 706 existing medical colleges will now be WFME accredited while the new colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited, they said.

The WFME is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide.

The prestigious recognition is a testament to NMC's unwavering commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation, Dr Yogender Malik, a member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board at NMC said.

"The WFME's recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to the gold standards," he said.

"This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students due to our globally recognised standards," he added.

As part of the recognition, the NMC will get an official award letter and a recognition certificate. PTI PLB RHL