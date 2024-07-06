National Medical Commission recognises Tinsukia Medical College: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Assam's Tinsukia Medical College has received official recognition from the National Medical Commission, making it the 13th institute for medical studies in this northeastern state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

A total of 100 undergraduate seats have been approved per year, he said.

"Great news for the people of Assam. The National Medical Commission has officially recognized Tinsukia Medical College, approving 100 undergraduate admissions per year. With this, the number of medical colleges in Assam has now risen to 13," Sarma posted on X.

He expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity of the state for the achievement and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital.

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare education and services in our state," the CM added.

Modi had inaugurated the facility on March nine during a two-day visit to the state. PTI SSG SSG RG