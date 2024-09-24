National Medical Register has already received 20,000 applications: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday said the National Medical Register is a dynamic database of all MBBS doctors and it has already received about 20,000 applications.

Nadda inaugurated the NMR portal on August 23 while the National Medical Commission (NMC) initiated the process of registration of all MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India on the National Medical Register earlier this month.

The uniqueness of the NMR is that it is linked with the Aadhaar ID of the doctors which ensures the individual's authenticity, they said.

Speaking at the 4th anniversary ceremony of the NMC here, Nadda commended it for adding 25,000 undergraduate and postgraduate seats during the last four years. He said the NMC achieved its target of 1 lakh MBBS seats in the country one year in advance.

He encouraged the NMC to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adding 75,000 medical seats over the next five years to meet the growing demand of aspiring medical professionals.

Lauding recent technological methodologies adopted by the NMC such as assessing medical colleges through AI and the introduction of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance for faculty, Nadda asked the commission to continue its efforts to improve and enhance the quality of medical education in the country.

He also highlighted the initiation of the NMR, calling it "a dynamic database for all allopathic doctors which has already received about 20,000 applications".

The Union health minister said the recent efforts towards serving public health, especially the Family Adoption Programme will prepare MBBS students to become more humane and skilful clinicians. PTI PLB RHL