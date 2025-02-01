National

National mission on high-yielding seeds to be launched: FM

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Nirmala Sitharam FM image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

New Delhi: India will launch a national mission on high-yielding seeds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her 8th straight Budget, she also said a 'Makhana Board' will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of fox nut.

The finance minister also said the government will bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas.

She also announced a 5-year mission to promote cotton production.

parliament seeds Budget Speech Nirmala Sithraman fisheries sectors fisheries sector Viksit Bharat Viksit Bharat @2047 Union Budget 2025