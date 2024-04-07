National mood upbeat with India’s surging global image: VP

Gaya (Bihar), Apr 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the national mood is upbeat with India’s surging global image and asked students to harness talent and skills to script new chapters in the country's growth story.

Addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya in Bihar's Gaya district, he urged students "to be harbingers and ambassadors of a society where there is scrupulous and meticulous adherence to the rule of law".

"The nation is on the rise and economic trajectory, despite global headwinds, is continually upwards. National mood is upbeat with our surging global image," the vice president said.

Stressing on the presence of an enabling ecosystem and new vistas, he highlighted students' role as "torchbearers of India's future".

He underscored the importance of core values in leadership and cautioned the youth against succumbing to temptations and unethical shortcuts.

“Ethical leadership is non-negotiable. Compromising ethics cannot make you a winner of the kind that the world will salute,” he said.

Underlining the significance of "economic nationalism for the nation’s prosperity and sovereignty", Dhankhar appealed to citizens to make ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ a national habit.

Doing so would result in a "significant positive contribution to our foreign exchange reserves, generation of employment opportunities and nurturing of entrepreneurship", he said.

Further, highlighting India’s position as a frontrunner across various frontiers of cutting-edge technology such as quantum computing, machine learning, 6G and green hydrogen, Dhankhar, said, “Be assured that you will never be starved of ideas as the startup ecosystem offers endless opportunities." Bihar Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, IIM Bodh Gaya Chairperson Uday Kotak, NITI Aayog former CEO Amitabh Kant, and IIM Bodh Gaya Director Vinita S Sahay were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar visited the Mahabodhi temple, the holiest shrine of Buddhism in Bodh Gaya.

"Immersed in the ambience of profound peace and sublimity at the Maha Bodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya. Truly blessed to have paid respect at this sacred site steeped in history that continues to resonate with the timeless teachings of Lord Gautam Buddha", the VP said in a post on X after visiting the Mahabodhi temple.

"Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual importance, where the great Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. It holds a special place in the collective consciousness of humanity. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to emulate his message of love and compassion in our lives. The message is more relevant now than ever before," Dhankhar wrote on the microblogging site. PTI COR PKD BDC