National Physical Security Summit 2024 to be held on Aug 30

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will host the National Physical Security Summit 2024 here on August 30.

The National Physical Security Summit 2024 -- 'The Evolutionary Aspects of Physical Security in the Digital Era', a flagship event, is focused on sensitising citizens, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will inaugurate the summit and state Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu will also participate, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and HCSC Chairman K Sreenivasa Reddy said.

The summit will be held at Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre and bring together experts and advocates to foster dialogue and drive positive change in creating safer environments, the release said.

The Physical Security Summit 2024 will feature a series of panel discussions that will delve into the rapidly changing landscape of physical security, it said.

Today, the role of private security has become increasingly demanding and their services in society are inescapable, it said, adding that the physical security sector is currently undergoing a transformation to effectively tackle the challenges of this digital age.

In this regard, private security, with a presence of almost four lakh security guards across Telangana, plays a vital role and it needs to be an integral element of the overall security mechanism of the state, the release said.

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is a not-for-profit society that brings together the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, various establishments, government agencies and citizens to promote safety and security in the city, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ANE