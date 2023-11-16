National Press Day: Govt committed to welfare of journalists, says Arunachal Deputy CM

Itanagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government is committed to look after the welfare of journalists.

Advertisment

Addressing the National Press Day celebration at Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, Mein said the government had implemented several schemes and policies for the welfare of scribes including introduction of journalists’ welfare fund to assist them and their families for medical treatment.

"The journalist pension scheme is under process and we are committed to implement it. Moreover, the advertisement policy for newspapers is in place to support media houses," he said.

The deputy chief minister added that a separate advertisement policy for electronic media has been approved.

Advertisment

"Media acts as the mirror of society. What you broadcast or highlight reflects the image of society. That is where responsible journalism comes into play," he said.

The deputy chief minister said critical and analytical reporting helps to open the eyes of the government.

Information and Public Relations Minister Bamang Felix said, "Media should serve society without any bias. The state government has been trying its best to bring reforms in the media industry and many more plans and policies are in the pipeline." Advisor to IPR Laisam Simai lauded the media for functioning efficiently despite all odds.

On the occasion, three scribes from the electronic media were awarded with the Taro Chatung media awards for their investigative, politics and governance and human interest stories, respectively. PTI UPL UPL MNB