National Quantum Mission to call for proposals to set up four tech hubs

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The government will set up a coordination cell to implement the National Quantum Mission (NQM) with a focus on establishing four technology hubs in the format of consortia of academia, research and development labs and industry.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Mission Governing Board (MGB) here on Tuesday. It was chaired by HCL Infosystems co-founder Ajai Chowdhry.

The board also discussed the implementation strategy and timelines of the Rs 6,003 crore NQM as well as the formation of the Mission Coordination Cell (MCC).

An official statement said the MCC will be set up as a coordinating agency for the mission and will work in coordination with the Mission Secretariat at the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

"The MCC will be set up in an institution identified by the DST based on merit and existing infrastructure and will function under the overall supervision and guidance of the Mission Technology Research Council (MTRC)," it said.

The NQM is expected to set up four mission hubs in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices, which will essentially be consortia of academia, research and development labs and industry, DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar said.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof A K Sood, said creation of human resources is critical and suggested empowering the hubs to build human capacity.

The board also approved a "Call for Pre-proposals" for going ahead with inviting proposals for setting up of the four technology hubs under NQM in a consortia format.

"The focus should be on developing our own system rather than importing systems not developed here. Industry has to play a key role in technology sharing as well as in fund sharing," V K Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog, said.

DRDO Chairman Samir K Kamat, IIT Gandhinagar Director Rajat Moona, Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary Science and Engineering Research Board, among others attended the meeting.

In April last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the NQM with a total outlay of Rs 6003.65 crore over a period of eight years. It will be implemented by the DST.

The NQM aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development, and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technology. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB