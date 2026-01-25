National recognition for folk art will inspire young generation: Khedkar on Padma Shri award

Pune, Jan 25 (PTI) Veteran folk artist Raghuveer Khedkar, who was conferred with the Padma Shri award on Sunday, said the honour is a recognition of his struggles to keep traditional art alive, and it will inspire the young generation.

Khedkar’s stage career began at the age of nine, and he devoted over five decades to uplifting the folk art tradition, particularly tamasha.

"This award is the result of my art, my parents' hard work, my own struggles and the blessings of fellow folk artistes and art connoisseurs. I have spent 53 years of my life in this art form and perform on stage even today," said Khedkar, who is nearing 65.

Calling the Padma award a major source of inspiration for the younger generation, Khedkar said it sends out a strong message that folk art, too, receives national recognition.

"This honour will encourage young artistes. They will realise that even in folk art, one can receive a Padma award. The Government of India has taken a very good decision, and I welcome it," he told PTI.

According to Khedkar, smartphones have emerged as the biggest competition for live folk performances in the modern era.

"The mobile phone is the biggest challenge today. But the tamasha fraternity is making continuous efforts to face it. Even in this mobile era, people are coming to watch the lavni dance and staying through the night, which is very encouraging," he said.

Khedkar, however, also acknowledges the importance of adapting to technology.

"We are using technology positively. Whatever good we can take from it, we absorb and present it through our stage performances," he added.

Khedkar said he believes in leading by example to motivate younger artists.

"When artistes see someone of my age still performing on stage, it inspires them to continue with dedication," he added.

Reflecting on his future plans, the veteran artiste said he would like to start an old-age home and work towards encouraging children to develop a passion for art and performing it on stage. PTI SPK NSK