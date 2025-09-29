National registry for dementia, AI innovation for patient care: Experts' recommendation at meet

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A national registry for dementia, a comprehensive dementia strategy that brings all stakeholders together and innovation in Al and technology for dementia care were some of the recommendations made by experts here at a meet on Monday.

Policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, social sector organisations, and caregiver representatives from across the country gathered at National Consultative Meet on Dementia Strategy organised in Delhi.

The meet was organised by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission and the India International Centre, with the support of the National Institute of Social Defence.

This was organised in line with the World Health Organization's call for countries to develop national dementia plans.

The experts recommended investing in a National Dementia Registry and promoting innovation in Al and technology for dementia care.

They also agreed on the urgent need for a comprehensive National Dementia Strategy for India that is multi-sectoral and brings together all stakeholders from health and social care to community and government systems.

Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, highlighted that dementia is not just a medical issue but a public health and social challenge, requiring intersectoral coordination and the strengthening of primary health services to ensure timely and equitable care.

"India's strategy must be multi-sectoral, bringing together health, social welfare, and community systems to ensure that every person with dementia and their family receives timely and equitable care," Paul said.

Dr Bharat Lal, Secretary General and CEO of the National Human Rights Commission, underscored that dementia must be recognised as a Public Health Priority to safeguard the rights and dignity of those affected.

Amit Yadav, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MOSJE), reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening social care services for persons with dementia and the elderly.

"By investing in caregiver training, capacity-building programmes, and intergenerational support, we can ensure dignity, safety, and inclusion for our elderly population," Yadav said.

Dr Sunita Sharma, DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the importance of aligning and converging dementia policy with existing government programmes such as the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), the National Health Mission (NHM), and the non-communicable diseases initiatives.

Over 100 participants attended the consultative meet. Experts and caregivers stressed that the strategy must address early diagnosis, stigma reduction, caregiver support, workforce training, and financial protection for families.

The consultative meet concluded with a strong consensus that India's dementia strategy should be multi-sectoral, involving health, social welfare, education, and financial systems and prioritise awareness, early detection, and stigma reduction.

They also called for strengthening training and capacity-building across healthcare levels, support families and caregivers through accessible community-based services and ensure financial protection and integration into existing welfare schemes.

Dementia India Alliance and IHBAS will compile key recommendations from the meet into a report to guide the formulation of India's National Dementia Strategy to be submitted to NITI Aayog and relevant ministries.

Speaking at the consultative meet, Dr Rajinder K Dhamija, Director, IHBAS, said, "This consultation allows us to align research, clinical practice and policy, ensuring that the strategies we develop are practical, evidence-based and responsive to the needs of individuals and families affected by dementia" Dr Radha S Murthy, president of Dementia India Alliance, said, "By bringing together experts, policymakers, caregivers and civil society, we aim to build an inclusive framework that addresses prevention, care and support for people living with dementia across the country." PTI PLB SKY SKY