National Road Safety Month: 17 e-buses launched by MSRTC

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The MSRTC on Saturday launched 17 electric buses to mark National Road Safety Month, an official said.

The 17 buses were pressed into service at an event in Khopat in Thane, which was attended by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

"A proposal to add 2500 new buses and 5000 electric buses on lease is in progress. After the launch of these 17 buses, another 150 buses will be deployed in the next two months. MSRTC must work towards ensuring technical upkeep and punctual operations and strictly adhere to road safety norms," Sarnaik said.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation managing director Madhav Kusekar said the state-run undertaking will carry out initiatives for the mental wellbeing of its drivers, along with increasing cleanliness of facilities and improvement in their working conditions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsath, speaking on the occasion, said road safety is paramount and all citizens must observe traffic rules, including wearing helmets and safety belts.

At the event, a reward of Rs 5000 was given to bus driver Vikram Jadhav for returning a purse lost in his vehicle to the rightful owner. PTI COR BNM