National Safety Week: Thane Small Scale Industries Association holds training programme

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) organised a training programme on industrial and workplace safety as part of National Safety Week, an official said on Thursday.

It focussed on crucial aspects such as first aid, occupational safety, stress management, fire safety and prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace (POSH), TSSIA executive secretary Eknath Sonawane said in an official release.

Safety expert Dr Manjeet Singh Arora delivered a presentation on first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), while Smruti Mukadam made a presentation on the POSH Act and explained its importance in creating safe and respectful workplaces, Sonawane said.

"Nilima Palaye conducted a session on fire safety and also gave a live demonstration on the proper use of fire extinguishers. The programme was attended by Girish Zalke, CFO, TMC and Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of TMC. The initiative was appreciated by M A Qureshi, Assistant Director at Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Thane," Sonawane added. PTI COR BNM