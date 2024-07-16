National SC Commission member visits Armstrong's family

Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Castes member Vaddepalli Ramachander on Tuesday visited the family of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong, who was murdered by an armed gang here on July 5.

Ramachander interacted with the family members of Armstrong, who was also an advocate, at his residence here.

Following the grisly incident in which the bike-borne gang inflicted several cut injuries on Armstrong near his under-construction house and fled, the police arrested 11 suspects in connection with the murder.

Among the arrested, Thiruvengadam, said to be a prime suspect in the killing of the BSP leader, was gunned down by the police on July 14 after he attacked the police escorting him to recover the weapons at a spot here, and attempted to flee. PTI JSP KH