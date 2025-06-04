National Science Centre to unveil revamped gallery on nuclear power on June 5

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The National Science Centre here will unveil on Thursday a thematic revamped permanent gallery featuring over 50 interactive exhibits, including a 3D walkthrough of a nuclear power plant and artifacts from actual nuclear reactors.

The gallery titled 'Hall of Nuclear Power: Atoms Serving the Nation' was originally inaugurated in 2016, the Culture Ministry said.

It also pays tribute to India's nuclear journey and its pioneers such as Homi J Bhabha, reinforcing the significance of nuclear energy as a clean, reliable, and sustainable power source for the future, the ministry said in a statement.

"With India possessing vast thorium reserves and increasing energy demands, nuclear power is set to play a crucial role in ensuring long-term energy security. The revamped gallery seeks to inform, inspire, and foster awareness among citizens, especially students, about the science and promise of nuclear technology," it said.

Spanning over 7,000 sq ft, the gallery features more than 56 interactive exhibits, including a 3D walkthrough of a nuclear power plant, artifacts from actual nuclear reactors, and immersive digital kiosks. Visitors can explore a wide range of topics such as nuclear fission, reactor operations, radiation safety, nuclear waste management, and the contribution of nuclear energy towards achieving net-zero emissions, the ministry said.

"The inauguration will be graced by B V S Sekhar, Outstanding Scientist and Executive Director (CP&CC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), in the presence of Umed Yadav, head, corporate communication, NPCIL, along with prominent scientists, academicians, and museum professionals," it added.

The old gallery has been transformed with cutting-edge display technologies, user-friendly interfaces, and highly engaging interactive simulations.

This initiative, supported by NPCIL, aims to demystify nuclear energy and educate the public about its vital role in India's energy landscape, the statement said.

The NPCIL is a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, government of India. It is responsible for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of India's nuclear power plants, with a strong commitment to safety, environmental protection, and public education. PTI KND KVK KVK