National Science Day observed in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Wednesday that the National Science Day serves as a platform to highlight the importance of scientific research and innovation for the nation's socio-economic development.

National Science Day is celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman, the governor said at a programme to mark the day.

The day holds great significance and is aimed at increasing the interest of the young generation in science, he said.

"The day reflects India's journey to becoming a global scientific superpower. By honouring the past, celebrating the present and imagining the future, the occasion plays a significant role in shaping India's scientific progress," he said.

It is an opportunity which encourages people to build a developed nation by exploring and innovating in science and technology for a better tomorrow, Kataria said.

“The nation has made significant progress in the field of science and technology. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and Aditya L-1 has created a new history in space by reaching closer to the Sun, and India's strong vaccine development capability during the COVID-19 pandemic are notable achievements," the governor said.

India is making significant contributions to human welfare in various fields such as astronomy, space research, biotechnology, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, the governor added.

Speaking about the theme of this year’s National Science Day, “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”, the governor said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving new success in the field of science, technology and technology. PTI DG SBN