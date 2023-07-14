National security strategy must evolve in line with changes in geopolitical order: CDS Gen Chauhan

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Geopolitics is in a flux and national strategy should aim to absorb the changes in a way that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration of the DRDO Directors' Conclave here, he also said theaterisation will ensure "effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict".

Gen Chauhan stressed the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The two-day conclave is organised as a follow-up to the various 'Chintan Shivir' meetings and a review of their outcome by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gen Chauhan said superiority in technology and tactics is "the need of the hour" and the Indian armed forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements.

Highlighting the principles of jointness, integration and theaterisation, he said, in the national security realm, "the concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change that is on the anvil".

"It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-Independence.

"The start on this journey depends on the right steps being taken first towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves the creation of tri-services theatre-specific structures for effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.

The CDS said integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a "multiplier effect" as it combines the unique capabilities of the services through integrated processes and structures to "increase the war-fighting capability".

Samir V Kamat, the secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO chairman, in his inaugural address, highlighted the changes occurring in the nature of warfare and the criticality involved in them.

He stressed the need to reform and transform the perspectives in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Aatmanirbharta" and Make in India.

Gen Chauhan released the DRDO's second list of systems and subsystems for the industry to design, develop and manufacture, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. It is in continuation of the list of 108 items released earlier.

He also released the 'DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination', which outlines the mechanism for "production coordination and resolution of issues associated with the production of DRDO developed military equipment/platforms/systems," the statement said.

The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to the production of these systems by involving designers, users, production and quality agencies and other stakeholders. The initiative will further pave the way for the Indian defence industry to develop defence technologies or systems towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

The conclave is being attended by top officials of DRDO including director generals of various technology as well as corporate clusters, directors of DRDO laboratories, directors of DRDO headquarters and Integrated Financial Advisors.

It will include deliberations on various issues in line with the theme 'Redefining role of DRDO in the wake of new government policies and emerging scenarios' through six technical sessions, each followed by a panel discussion, the statement said. PTI KND NSD NSD