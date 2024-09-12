National seminar to discusses challenges faced by rural women, youth held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Challenges faced by women and youth in rural India were discussed at a one-day national seminar here on Wednesday.

The seminar on 'Women and Youth Empowerment in Rural India' was organised by the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) and ChakBal Group.

The agenda included critical reflections on the role of education, skill development, technology, and policy in transforming the lives of rural women and youth.

Talking about the importance of technology in addressing the issue of employment for women in rural areas, Rashmi Sinha, Co-Founder of VillageNama, said schemes like the 'Namo Drone Didi' play an important role in tackling unemployment and promoting social inclusion.

"Rural women face distinct challenges compared to their urban counterparts, and it is critical that we address these differences through targeted interventions and supportive policies," said Sinha.

'Drone Didi' Shabina Khatoon also shared her experience of using drone technology for agricultural transformation and shared her journey of becoming a role model in her community.

She emphasised the need for rural women to embrace technology and highlighted how this skill has equipped them to overcome societal barriers.

A beneficiary of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, Sheela Yadav spoke about how she achieved financial independence through skill development and self-help groups and stressed that economic empowerment is the first step toward social change.

Sanjeeb Kumar Behera, Head of the PPP & IEC Division at AARDO, in his keynote address, highlighted the need to address systemic barriers that inhibit the progress of rural women and youth.

His speech underscored the importance of increasing social, political, and financial influence for women in rural areas, pointing out how deeply rooted societal norms from birth create hurdles that limit access to resources and opportunities.

Kishan Singh, Head of Solar Project, Bindi International, shared insights on the 'Solar Mama' initiative, a program that trains rural women in solar technology, enabling them to lead community electrification projects.

Prashant Chauhan, Senior Research Fellow at the Public Policy Research Centre, elaborated on the importance of literacy and vocational training in breaking down gender stereotypes and enabling women to participate in the economy.

He referred to successful government initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which have paved the way for improved access to education and skill development. PTI AO RHL