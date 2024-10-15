National Task Force meant to assess safety, security concerns in hospitals must expedite work: SC

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the slow progress made by the National Task Force (NTF), constituted to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud noted that on the first meeting held on August 27, the NTF constituted four sub-groups to engage with stakeholders and to prepare recommendations on the infrastructure of medical institutions, security systems, revamping working conditions of medical professionals and strengthening of the legal framework across all states.

The apex court, however, expressed its surprise over the NTF not holding any more meetings after September 9.

"What has the task force done after September 9? Why (there is) no meeting after September 9? Why is there no progress? It must expedite the work," the bench said.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that an affidavit had been filed detailing the steps taken by the NTF so far.

Mehta said NTF's works appeared to be "humoungous" and assured a long-lasting solution to the problems of healthcare professionals by the force.

He further assured the court that the NTF would expedite its work.

"It appears that neither the National Task Force nor the sub-groups have made any substantial progress pursuant to the remit set in the orders of this court. The SG has accepted that no meeting appears to have been held since the first week of September 2024. We are of the view that the Union of India must take proactive efforts to ensure that the task of the task force is completed within a reasonable period in the future," noted the bench.

The top court further said the meetings of the NTF should be held at periodic intervals.

The apex court on August 20 had constituted NTF in the light of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The members of the task force comprise Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Medical Services (Navy), Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr M Srinivas, Director of Delhi-AIIMS, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director, AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Saumitra Rawat, Chairperson, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, GI and HPB Onco-Surgery and Liver Transplantation and Member, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

The other members include Professor Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, Pandit B D Sharma Medical University, Rohtak, former Dean of Academics, Chief Cardio thoracic Centre and Head Cardiology Department AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, and Dr Padma Srivastava, formerly Professor at the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Delhi.

The bench directed the Union cabinet secretary and the home secretary, secretary of the Ministry of Health, National Medical Commission chairperson and the National Board of Examinations president to be the force's ex-officio members.

The apex court had previously directed the NTF to formulate an action plan under two sub-heads -- preventing violence, including gender-based violence against medical professionals and providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses and all medical professionals.

"The NTF shall be at liberty to make recommendations on all aspects of the action-plan highlighted above and any other aspects which the members seek to cover. They are at liberty to make additional suggestions, where appropriate.

The top court had further directed the task force to suggest appropriate timelines for the implementation of these recommendations on the basis of the existing facilities in hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on the other hand, were tasked to provide all logistical support, including arrangements for travel, stay and secretarial assistance besides bearing the expenses of the members of the NTF.

The top court had directed all state governments and the health ministry to collate information on the number of security personnel deployed at all government-run hospitals. The idea was to ascertain the screening mechanisms and the state of resting/duty rooms meant for doctors to assess the level of safety and security in these hospitals.