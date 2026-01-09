National textile ministers' meet conclude with focus on strengthening sector

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Strengthening the country's textile sector through innovation, sustainability and export growth was the focus of a two-day National Textile Ministers' Conference, which concluded on Friday, an official statement said.

From Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Pabitra Margherita to Textile ministers of different states and Union Territories (UTs), the participants also deliberated on branding Textiles of India, at the conference held at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The discussions centred around strengthening the country's textile ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, heritage preservation and export growth.

Union MoS Margherita said the conference witnessed deliberations on various aspects of the textile sector and expressed confidence that this would lead to a clear roadmap for fulfilling the vision of making India a global textile hub.

On the second day, discussions focused on expanding exports, competitiveness and branding of textiles of India.

A Centre and state dialogue focused on competitiveness, support, expectations and vision of achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.

Ministers and senior officials underscored the importance of collaborative efforts, with states encouraged to leverage flagship schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, including infrastructure development, technology upgradation and sustainability-driven initiatives.

Another key session deliberated on traditional textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, with emphasis on preserving India's rich textile heritage while ensuring market access, value addition, branding and livelihoods for artisans and weavers.

Participants stressed the need for convergence of schemes, design innovation and digital platforms to enhance income generation, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG RG