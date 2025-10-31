National unity strengthened under PM Modi: Keshav Maurya

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said Narendra Modi has strengthened national unity in the country and is striving to realise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dreams.

He said this while paying tributes to Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, on his 150th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, he wrote that it was fortunate that the reins of the country are now in the hands of Prime Minister Modi.

"He is fulfilling Sardar Patel's dreams. Modi ji has strengthened the thread of national unity that Sardar Patel wove. Its echoes can be heard and felt from Kutch to Kamrup, and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today, Modi ji's commitment to make the country self-reliant in every field is gaining momentum," he said in Hindi.

The Statue of Unity built in Kevadia, Gujarat in Patel's memory, Maurya said, was a "wonderful confluence of development and culture" "The statue is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, built on the Narmada River. The construction of this dam was initiated by Sardar Patel before independence, and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 17, 2017, benefiting farmers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, especially in terms of electricity and water," Maurya said.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. He died in 1950. PTI NAV SKY SKY